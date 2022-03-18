Steel Cut for New Carnival Ship Jubilee

Steel was cut today as construction picks up pace for the new Carnival Jubilee which will be arriving to Galveston, Tex. in November 2023.

The festivities took place in Papenberg, Germany, as Carnival Cruise Line and Meyer Werft representatives attended the ship’s steel cutting ceremony, representing the first significant milestone in the vessel’s construction, according to a press release.

The steel cutting ceremony, a maritime tradition, was made uniquely celebratory by Carnival Jubilee’s shipbuilders, as confetti and a champagne toast heightened the excitement of starting construction on the world’s latest fun ship.

“It’s our birthday and with today’s steel cutting for Carnival Jubilee, this is a great way to honor the accomplishments of Carnival Cruise Line’s first 50 years and to celebrate the excitement ahead,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line’s president.

The 182,800-ton ship is part of the Carnival’s Excel-class design first delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

“This is the first ship Meyer Werft is building for Carnival Cruise Line and the first time a ship design has been transferred from Meyer Turku to Meyer Werft, which shows our flexibility,” said Jan Meyer, Meyer Werft’s managing director.

The Carnival Jubilee will offer seven-day Western Caribbean cruise vacations from the Port of Galveston beginning Nov. 18, 2023 with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras.