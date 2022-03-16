Kalundborg Confirms New Cruise Calls for 2022

Kalundborg Cruise Port has confirmed new cruise calls for the upcoming 2022 season.

AIDA Cruises’ newest ship, the AIDAnova, will have six transit calls, according to the press release. With a capacity of 5,228 passengers, the LNG-powered ship will be offering a seven-day cruise in the Baltic Sea.

The Costa Favolosa of Costa Crociere has also chosen to use Kalundborg Cruise Port for its two partial turnaround calls, the port said. This means that the ship will have passengers that will start and leave from Kalundborg, using Copenhagen International Airport.

The Danish port recently joined the Global Ports Holding network of ports and, according to a press release, will be an “important milestone” for the company as its first cruise port in the Baltic, Northern Europe Region.

“We are delighted that both cruise lines have made the decision to call what is fairly a new cruise port. But we are ready. Our GPH Protocols are in place, offering smooth operations for our passengers. Kalundborg is a beautiful city that as well offers proximity to several sights of the Zealand region of Denmark,” said Global Ports Holding’s West Med Regional Director Javier R. Sanchez.

Kalundborg is positioned as an alternative to Copenhagen and is only over an hour away from Copenhagen's city center. It will offer an “efficient, sustainable and affordable turnaround destination for cruise lines,” the port said.

With its Viking history and medieval aesthetics, Kalundborg said that it is one of the four best-preserved medieval towns in Denmark.

Global Ports Holding has signed a rental agreement to use the cruise facilities of Port of Kalundborg in October 2021. GPH will be investing in the port to build a new sustainable terminal that will complement the city of Kalundborg, as well as provide services to the incoming cruise traffic.