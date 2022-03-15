UnCruise Adventures Announces New Brand Campaign

UnCruise Adventures has announced its new integrated ad campaign, entitled “Break Up with Boring.” According to a press release, the campaign aims to inspire future travelers to “break up with the ordinary.”

The video and ad creatives will appear across online and streaming video, connected TV, digital partnerships, audio, podcast and social channels, along with key media partners and other targeted ad properties.

“We live and breathe our guest’s experience and believe in the adventures we share with them,” said UnCruise Adventures’ CEO, Dan Blanchard. “This campaign celebrates our adventure product and our brand’s strong comeback in 2021 as a small business, now even stronger in 2022. We want to bring ‘break up with boring’ to life. It’s something that reinforces what we believe in and what people experience in our adventures, every single time.”

The brand campaign also invites travelers to create their own "breakup with boring" moments of self-expression and share them with the hashtag #breakupwithboring on social media.

“We want guests to feel confident in their small ship experience and feel supported every step of their journey. We do not just engage in the possibilities of travel; we engage in the realities of future travel. With UnCruise Adventures you’re just one adventure away from breaking up with boring.” said Blanchard.

According to the press release, the new campaign had a soft rollout last month and will implement more campaign engagement opportunities, video releases and news throughout 2022.

Uncruise said that, according to Market Research, the adventure tourism market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 26.7 percent through 2030, making soft adventure travel among one of the fastest-growing sectors in the market.