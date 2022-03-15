Norwegian Cancels Majority of Season in Baltic on Getaway

Norwegian Cruise Line became the first brand to make a significant deployment chance in the Baltic, cancelling the majority of sailings aboard the Norwegian Getaway.

"After further review. we have decided to cancel Norwegian Getaway's cruises with embarkation dates from June 14. 2022. through and including October 9. 2022," the company said.

Of note, the ship is still set to sail three Baltic cruises prior to June 14 from Copenhagen, according to published deployment.

The company also said it is cancelling cruises between Oct. 18 and Nov. 27 due to redeployment.

Guests will receive a full refund and 10 percent off their next cruise.

"Our hearts go out to those impacted by these devastating events. We will continue to monitor the events in Ukraine closely and focus on making the right choice," said Todd Hamilton. Senior Vice President of Sales.

Redeployment plans have not been announced, but are expected shortly.

Norwegian said on its earnings call in February that it would not move ships from the Baltic.