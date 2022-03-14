Seabourn to Sail to Alaska and British Columbia This Year

Seabourn has announced that it is finalizing plans for its scheduled voyages to Alaska and British Columbia this summer and Canada and New England in the fall.

The re-introduction of these voyages was enabled by the recent announcement from Transport Canada allowing the safe resumption of cruising to visit Canadian ports.

According to a press release, the new guidance paves the way for Seabourn guests to sail for the first time in two years on the itineraries that include stops in various Canadian ports throughout the summer and fall.

“We welcome this new guidance from the Canadian government that will allow our guests to visit beautiful ports in Canada again,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We look forward to returning to these amazing destinations and offering our travelers a world of experiences on land and at sea. With only 458 guests onboard the Seabourn Odyssey, these voyages to Canada this summer space is very limited.”

Seabourn that it will offer a selection of voyages on both the eastern and western sides of Canada in 2022.

For example, from May through September 2022, the Seabourn Odyssey will sail to Alaska and British Columbia with a series of seven-day voyages between Vancouver and Juneau.

The seven-day cruises can also be combined to create a 14-day round-trip Vancouver voyage. In addition, the ship will sail four 10- and 11-day roundtrip voyages from Vancouver. Each voyage will include glacier experiences in places like Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier or Tracy/Endicott Arm, and will also offer the Ventures by Seabourn program of expedition-style experiences led by the onboard expedition team.

Beginning late August 2022, the Seabourn Quest will explore the eastern side of Canada with a series of 12-day voyages to Canada and New England. The ship will sail between Montreal and Manhattan in New York City, with one 12-day Canadian Autumn cruise with “heavy Canadian content” sailing round-trip from Montreal on Sept. 22.

With the fall season ending, the ship will head south in late October from Montreal on a 14-day Atlantic Coast Harbors cruise to Miami.