Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express Introduces Local Culinary Ambassadors

In preparation for its 130th anniversary in 2023 Hurtigruten will feature its Norway’s Coastal Kitchen concept and partner with two award winning Norwegian chefs who hail from Northern Norway; Astrid Regine Nasslander and Halvar Elllingsen.

Both chefs rely on local suppliers in Norway and organic ingredients to create Norwegian cuisine fitting for the onboard Coastal Kitchen concept.

They will be onboard during specific sailings that commemorate its jubilee next year.

“We always look for ways to connect with the local food traditions and the food culture along the Norwegian coast. Astrid and Halvar share our food philosophy and both have the same unique connection with Northern Norway that Hurtriguten has. With them onboard we can use their deep local knowledge to develop and enhance our menus even more and inspire the next generation of Norway’s Coastal Kitchen chefs," said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express.

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express has supported fisheries, farms butchers and other small businesses along the Norwegian coast since its start in 1893. According to Felin, the chefs will continue this culinary tradition and develop inspired, sustainably sourced, seasonal dishes served onboard all seven ships in its fleet. They will also train and inspire kitchen staff, and through a dedicated trainee program foster a new wave of talented Hurtigruten chefs: Felin noted.

Astrid Hasslander and Halvar Ellingsen’s summer season menus will be available on the fleet this spring as well and will change with the different seasons.

The Culinary Ambassadors will develop six dishes per season for the fine dining restaurant, one menu per year in the main restaurant, and two dishes for the bistro. They will also participate in workshops with the kitchen staff.