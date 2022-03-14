MHA a Successful Event For Cruise Lines and Vendors

The recent Marine Hotel Association (MHA) conference and trade show in Orlando, Florida, was deemed a success for cruise lines and operators as well as the vendor community.

The MHA brought both sides of the industry together over a well-organized three day event in Florida, running from March 6 to 8, and giving vendors and suppliers key time with key cruise line buyers and decision makers. It was the 37th annual event for the MHA, which also hosted one of the first industry event’s following the pandemic in 2021 with the Symposium at Sea onboard Virgin’s Scarlet Lady in 2021.

For the 2022 conference and trade show, it marked a return to normalcy as the industry association lasted hosted such an event in 2019 in Naples, Florida.

This year’s show was well received by the vendor community who relished time with a large group of cruise line buyers and decision makers who were out in full force looking to discuss issues, find new products and combat supply chain challenges.

“The MHA has always been about face to face relationship building between suppliers and cruise lines and it was so valuable to talk one on one and meet so many important suppliers we work with, as well as to meet many new ones,” said Bruce Tschampel, vice president, operational and strategic services for Lindblad Expeditions.

“It was a great event for our company, and a great opportunity to finally reconnect with everyone in the industry, from cruise operators to suppliers,” said Anais Habbar, vice president global marine at DL Services, a key supplier to the industry.

For Dietmar Wertanzl, president and CEO of CMI Leisure, the event was a key opportunity to meet with suppliers. CMI manages 13 cruise ships and brought a team to the MHA, including its culinary and purchasing executives.

“The 2022 MHA event was a welcome opportunity to catch up with our fellow cruise industry colleagues and suppliers and discuss the latest issues and what the rest of the year will bring,” he added.