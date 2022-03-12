Royal Caribbean 2022 Summer Deployment Breakdown

Tarragona

Royal Caribbean International is planning a full summer season in 2022. With its entire fleet sailing again, the company is set to offer cruises in six different regions.

Most of the cruise line’s deployment will be concentrated in the Caribbean – where a total of nine ships will sail from for different homeports.

Europe will also see significant numbers, with eight ships offering cruises in different regions of the continent. Alaska is also a key market.

Here’s the company’s full deployment breakdown:

Europe

Wonder of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448
Built: 2022
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean visiting La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Marseille, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca
Sailing Season: May 8 to October 23

Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2021
Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Six to 12 nights
Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land with visits to Greece, Turkey, Israel, Italy and Cyprus
Sailing Season: May 7 to October 19

Anthem of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2015
Homeports: Southampton (England)
Length: Two to 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to Western Europe, the Mediterranean, the Baltic, Norway, the Canaries and more
Sailing Season: May 13 to October 5

Jewel of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2004
Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Piraeus (Greece) and Tarragona (Spain)
Length: Seven and 12 nights
Itineraries: Cruises to Iceland, British Islands, Norway and Western Europe followed by a short season in the Mediterranean
Sailing Season: May 13 to October 17

Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2002
Homeports: Ravenna (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands, Montenegro and Croatia  
Sailing Season: May 15 to October 23

Voyager of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 1999
Homeports: Copenhagen (Denmark) and Stockholm (Sweden)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Baltic, Scandinavia and Norway
Sailing Season: April 24 to August 28

Vision of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1998
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Five to 12 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Greek Islands
Sailing Season: May 13 to October 27

Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1997
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece), Haifa (Israel), Civitavecchia and Ravenna (Italy)
Length: Four to eight nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands, Holy Land, Western and Eastern Mediterranean
Sailing Season: May 23 to October 31

Caribbean and Bahamas

Symphony of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448
Built: 2018
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round

Harmony of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448
Built: 2016
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: April 3 to October 30

Allure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2010
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean  
Sailing Season: April 2 to October 29

Independence of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2008
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Bahamas with visits to Nassau, Freeport and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Sailing Season: Year-round

Liberty of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2007
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean
Sailing Season: April 3 to October 23

Freedom of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2006
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Bahamas with visits to Nassau, Freeport and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Sailing Season: Year-round

Mariner of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2003
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Four to eight nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round

Explorer of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2000
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Southern Caribbean
Sailing Season: April 30 to October 29

Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 1996
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean 
Sailing Season: May 4 to October 28

Alaska

Ovation of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2016
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Skagway, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Victoria, Ketchikan and more
Sailing Season: May 5 to September 16

Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Five to seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Juneau, Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Victoria and more, in addition to a five-night cruise to Victoria and Ketchikan
Sailing Season: May 4 to September 19

Serenade of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2003
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Haines, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Sitka and more
Sailing Season: May 1 to September 18

Radiance of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2001
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Seward (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises visiting Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines and more
Sailing Season: April 29 to September 16

Northeast and Bermuda

Oasis of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2009
Homeports: Cape Liberty/New York (Unites States)
Length: Five to nine nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Canada and Caribbean
Sailing Season: May 1 to October 23

Adventure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2001
Homeports: Cape Liberty/New York (Unites States)
Length: Four to nine nights
Itineraries: Canada and New England, Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean
Sailing Season: May 12 to October 22

Voyager of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 1999
Homeports: Boston (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Canada and New England
Sailing Season: September 18 to October 23

Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250
Built: 1997
Homeports: Baltimore (United States)
Length: Five to nine nights
Itineraries: Bermuda, Bahamas, Canada and New England 
Sailing Season: April 30 to October 29

West Coast

Navigator of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2002
Homeports: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera and Baja
Sailing Season: Year-round

Asia

Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2019
Homeports: Singapore and Shanghai (China)
Length: Three to eight nights
Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere from Singapore, followed by a series of cruises from China starting in July
Sailing Season: April 11 to October 7

