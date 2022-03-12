Royal Caribbean 2022 Summer Deployment Breakdown

Royal Caribbean International is planning a full summer season in 2022. With its entire fleet sailing again, the company is set to offer cruises in six different regions.

Most of the cruise line’s deployment will be concentrated in the Caribbean – where a total of nine ships will sail from for different homeports.

Europe will also see significant numbers, with eight ships offering cruises in different regions of the continent. Alaska is also a key market.

Here’s the company’s full deployment breakdown:

Europe

Wonder of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448

Built: 2022

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean visiting La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Marseille, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca

Sailing Season: May 8 to October 23

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2021

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Six to 12 nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land with visits to Greece, Turkey, Israel, Italy and Cyprus

Sailing Season: May 7 to October 19

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2015

Homeports: Southampton (England)

Length: Two to 14 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to Western Europe, the Mediterranean, the Baltic, Norway, the Canaries and more

Sailing Season: May 13 to October 5

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2004

Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Piraeus (Greece) and Tarragona (Spain)

Length: Seven and 12 nights

Itineraries: Cruises to Iceland, British Islands, Norway and Western Europe followed by a short season in the Mediterranean

Sailing Season: May 13 to October 17

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2002

Homeports: Ravenna (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands, Montenegro and Croatia

Sailing Season: May 15 to October 23

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 1999

Homeports: Copenhagen (Denmark) and Stockholm (Sweden)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Baltic, Scandinavia and Norway

Sailing Season: April 24 to August 28

Vision of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1998

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Five to 12 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Greek Islands

Sailing Season: May 13 to October 27

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1997

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece), Haifa (Israel), Civitavecchia and Ravenna (Italy)

Length: Four to eight nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands, Holy Land, Western and Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing Season: May 23 to October 31

Caribbean and Bahamas

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448

Built: 2018

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448

Built: 2016

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: April 3 to October 30

Allure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2010

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Sailing Season: April 2 to October 29

Independence of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2008

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Bahamas with visits to Nassau, Freeport and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Sailing Season: Year-round

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2007

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean

Sailing Season: April 3 to October 23

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2006

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Bahamas with visits to Nassau, Freeport and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Sailing Season: Year-round

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2003

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Four to eight nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2000

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Southern Caribbean

Sailing Season: April 30 to October 29

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 1996

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean

Sailing Season: May 4 to October 28

Alaska

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2016

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Skagway, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Victoria, Ketchikan and more

Sailing Season: May 5 to September 16

Quantum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2014

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Five to seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Juneau, Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Victoria and more, in addition to a five-night cruise to Victoria and Ketchikan

Sailing Season: May 4 to September 19

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2003

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Haines, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Sitka and more

Sailing Season: May 1 to September 18

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2001

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Seward (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises visiting Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines and more

Sailing Season: April 29 to September 16

Northeast and Bermuda

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2009

Homeports: Cape Liberty/New York (Unites States)

Length: Five to nine nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Canada and Caribbean

Sailing Season: May 1 to October 23

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2001

Homeports: Cape Liberty/New York (Unites States)

Length: Four to nine nights

Itineraries: Canada and New England, Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean

Sailing Season: May 12 to October 22

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 1999

Homeports: Boston (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Canada and New England

Sailing Season: September 18 to October 23

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250

Built: 1997

Homeports: Baltimore (United States)

Length: Five to nine nights

Itineraries: Bermuda, Bahamas, Canada and New England

Sailing Season: April 30 to October 29

West Coast

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2002

Homeports: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Mexican Riviera and Baja

Sailing Season: Year-round

Asia

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2019

Homeports: Singapore and Shanghai (China)

Length: Three to eight nights

Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere from Singapore, followed by a series of cruises from China starting in July

Sailing Season: April 11 to October 7