Royal Caribbean 2022 Summer Deployment Breakdown

Royal Caribbean International is planning a full summer season in 2022. With its entire fleet sailing again, the company is set to offer cruises in six different regions.
Most of the cruise line’s deployment will be concentrated in the Caribbean – where a total of nine ships will sail from for different homeports.
Europe will also see significant numbers, with eight ships offering cruises in different regions of the continent. Alaska is also a key market.
Here’s the company’s full deployment breakdown:
Europe
Wonder of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448
Built: 2022
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Western Mediterranean visiting La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Marseille, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca
Sailing Season: May 8 to October 23
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2021
Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Six to 12 nights
Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land with visits to Greece, Turkey, Israel, Italy and Cyprus
Sailing Season: May 7 to October 19
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2015
Homeports: Southampton (England)
Length: Two to 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to Western Europe, the Mediterranean, the Baltic, Norway, the Canaries and more
Sailing Season: May 13 to October 5
Jewel of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2004
Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Piraeus (Greece) and Tarragona (Spain)
Length: Seven and 12 nights
Itineraries: Cruises to Iceland, British Islands, Norway and Western Europe followed by a short season in the Mediterranean
Sailing Season: May 13 to October 17
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2002
Homeports: Ravenna (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands, Montenegro and Croatia
Sailing Season: May 15 to October 23
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 1999
Homeports: Copenhagen (Denmark) and Stockholm (Sweden)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Baltic, Scandinavia and Norway
Sailing Season: April 24 to August 28
Vision of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1998
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Five to 12 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Greek Islands
Sailing Season: May 13 to October 27
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1997
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece), Haifa (Israel), Civitavecchia and Ravenna (Italy)
Length: Four to eight nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands, Holy Land, Western and Eastern Mediterranean
Sailing Season: May 23 to October 31
Caribbean and Bahamas
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448
Built: 2018
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448
Built: 2016
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: April 3 to October 30
Allure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2010
Homeports: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Sailing Season: April 2 to October 29
Independence of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2008
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Bahamas with visits to Nassau, Freeport and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Sailing Season: Year-round
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2007
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean
Sailing Season: April 3 to October 23
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2006
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Bahamas with visits to Nassau, Freeport and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Sailing Season: Year-round
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2003
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Four to eight nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2000
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Southern Caribbean
Sailing Season: April 30 to October 29
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 1996
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean
Sailing Season: May 4 to October 28
Alaska
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2016
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Skagway, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Victoria, Ketchikan and more
Sailing Season: May 5 to September 16
Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Five to seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Juneau, Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Victoria and more, in addition to a five-night cruise to Victoria and Ketchikan
Sailing Season: May 4 to September 19
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2003
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Haines, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Sitka and more
Sailing Season: May 1 to September 18
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2001
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Seward (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises visiting Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines and more
Sailing Season: April 29 to September 16
Northeast and Bermuda
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2009
Homeports: Cape Liberty/New York (Unites States)
Length: Five to nine nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Canada and Caribbean
Sailing Season: May 1 to October 23
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2001
Homeports: Cape Liberty/New York (Unites States)
Length: Four to nine nights
Itineraries: Canada and New England, Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean
Sailing Season: May 12 to October 22
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 1999
Homeports: Boston (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Canada and New England
Sailing Season: September 18 to October 23
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250
Built: 1997
Homeports: Baltimore (United States)
Length: Five to nine nights
Itineraries: Bermuda, Bahamas, Canada and New England
Sailing Season: April 30 to October 29
West Coast
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2002
Homeports: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera and Baja
Sailing Season: Year-round
Asia
Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2019
Homeports: Singapore and Shanghai (China)
Length: Three to eight nights
Itineraries: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere from Singapore, followed by a series of cruises from China starting in July
Sailing Season: April 11 to October 7