Hydi Webb Named Director of PortMiami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Hydi Webb as the next Director of PortMiami. Webb served as Deputy Port Director from February 2018 to January 2022 before being tapped as Interim Port Director, according to a press release.

Webb is well known in the cruise industry.

According to the county, after conducting a national search and speaking to candidates from around the country, it was determined that Webb was the most qualified individual to take over operation of PortMiami.

Webb brings nearly 30 years of experience in cruise and cargo management to the world’s largest cruise port, where she has negotiated long-term investment, developed marketing and strategic plans, created international connections, and delivered excellent service to PortMiami and the county, at large.

Throughout her career at PortMiami, Webb has held several executive positions, including Manager of Advertising & Public Relations, Manager of Cruise Development, Manager of Business Development, Assistant Director of Business Development and Marketing, and Deputy Director.

“Hydi Webb is beyond qualified to take over operation of PortMiami and shepherd it into a new era of success,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Her expertise, professionalism, and leadership will ensure the port remains a top economic driver for Miami-Dade County, creating new jobs, opening trade networks, and maintaining top safety standards for our community. We are proud to have her take the reins of such an important institution in South Florida.”