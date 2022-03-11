Elmo Leather

Regent Seven Seas New Offer Includes Free Upgrades, Reduced Deposits

Regent Seven Seas Splendor

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled the new Upgrade & Explore offer for 2022 cruises in Alaska, Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

According to a statement, the promotion is available on a total of over 40 voyages, with sailing dates between May and November, and features a free upgrade of two suite categories.

The offer also includes 50 percent reduced deposits for guests from the U.S. and Canada and is available for bookings made between March 1 and April 30, 2022.

“Our new Upgrade & Explore offer provides travelers with the perfect opportunity to book their next dream cruise vacation,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“Regent is renowned for delivering an unrivaled experience with every luxury included, and our new 2-Category Suite Upgrade will allow guests to experience new levels of indulgence when embarking on their next Alaska, Northern Europe or Mediterranean cruise, in 2022,” he added.

The two-category upgrade applies up to penthouse suites on select voyages on board Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Voyager.

