Cordelia Cruises Celebrates 50,000 Guests with a Special Offer

Cordelia Cruises is celebrating its first 50,000 guests with a special offer for India’s defense personnel, the company announced in a press release.

The India-based cruise line launched service in September 2021 and is now inching close to the number.

To mark the occasion, Cordelia has announced the special offer, which will be available to the 1.4 million people currently active in India’s military forces and their families.

“We remain indebted to our Indian Navy, Army, and Airforce. They guard and guide us selflessly. At Cordelia, this is our humble effort to extend courtesies and welcome them on board. We hope to serve them with all our hearts,” said Vijay Kesavan, Marketing Director of Cordelia Cruises.