Holland America Line Confirms Canada Operations in 2022

With new procedures for the cruise industry now available in Canada, Holland America Line will be able to sail all of its itineraries in Canada as scheduled, the company confirmed in a press release.

The publication of the guidance allows the Carnival Corporation-owned brand to complete preparations for a full season of Alaska and Canada/New England cruising.

Eight Holland America Line ships are slated to sail in the two destinations in 2022, with cruises from late spring through fall. The vessels' itineraries include departures from Vancouver, Montreal and Quebec, in addition to stops in another 14 Canadian ports.

“The completion of this guidance by Transport Canada, Canada Border Services Agency, Public Health Agency of Canada, and port officials will allow us to sail our Alaska and Canada/New England seasons as planned,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“This is a positive step for everyone who loves to travel to these regions and for all of the businesses in Canada that we support through tourism,” he added noting that many of the protocols being applied in the country were also successfully implemented in the United States as cruising restarted and have been “working well."

“We are well-positioned to follow Canada’s direction and continue delivering memorable cruise vacations that include Canadian ports,” Antorcha continued.

Celebrating 75 years of service in destination, Holland America Line will deploy six ships to Alaska in 2022.

Some of the vessels sailing in the state use Vancouver, Canada, as a homeport for roundtrip cruises and itineraries between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska, while others sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, to Alaska, with itineraries calling at Victoria, Canada.

In Canada/New England, two ships cruise between Montreal and Quebec City, Canada, and Boston, Massachusetts this year. Itineraries range from six to 24 days and call at 13 Canadian ports in Quebec, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Labrador and Prince Edward Island.

"We greatly value our longstanding partnership with Holland America Line, which was the first cruise line to call at the new Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver in 1986,” said Robin Silvester, president and CEO of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“We’re pleased to see the return of cruising in Canada, and we look forward to welcoming cruise lines, guests and crew back to Vancouver,” Silvester added.

“As people return to travel this summer, we know some will choose to stay a little closer to home,” Antorcha said. “Our Alaska land and sea packages and our Canada/New England sailings are great ways to resume exploring the world without traveling a great distance.”

The line’s first ship to arrive in Canada is Koningsdam, which calls at Victoria April 9 en route to Vancouver for an April 10 arrival. On the eastern seaboard, Zaandam calls at Halifax, Nova Scotia, May 17 while on a nine-day Atlantic Coast cruise sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Montreal.

Alaska Cruises Sail from Vancouver and call at Victoria

After sailing a limited Alaska program in 2021, Holland America Line will offer a full program in the state in 2022. The plan includes the resumption of cruises to Alaska from the port of Vancouver and between Vancouver and Whittier.

Seven-day “Glacier Discovery Northbound” and “Glacier Discovery Southbound” itineraries between Whittier and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam. Ports include Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, Alaska.

Seven-day “Alaska Inside Passage” cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zuiderdam. Ports include Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.

Seven-day “Alaskan Explorer” cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Westerdam. Ports include Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait and Sitka.

Canada/New England Cruises Resume for Summer and Fall

From May through October, Nieuw Statendam and Zaandam offer a series of six to 24-day departures between Boston and Quebec City or Montreal.