Seven Seas Navigator Welcomes Guests Back in Barbados

The Seven Seas Navigator is welcoming guests back today in Barbados. After a two-year operational pause, the vessel is resuming guest services for Regent Seven Seas Cruises with a series of Southern and Eastern Caribbean voyages.

For its first post-pandemic cruise, the 490-guest vessel is offering a 11-night voyage roundtrip from Bridgetown. Called “Welcome to Paradise”, the itinerary features visits to ten different ports, such as Trinidad, St. Barthelemy, Roseau, St. Johns, Guadeloupe and St. Kitts.

After the initial voyage, the Navigator is set to further explore the Caribbean with additional itineraries in the region.

In April, the ship offers a unique 25-night cruise to the Eastern Coast of North America. The Miami-based voyage includes calls in several U.S. states, including New York, Virginia, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine and Florida – where the Navigator is visiting Fernandina Beach, marking a first for Regent Seven Seas.

Before returning to Miami, the ship is also sailing to eight ports in Canada, in addition to St. Georges, in Bermuda.

Regent’s smallest ship, the Seven Seas Navigator entered service in 1999. The 28,550-ton vessel was built by the T. Mariotti shipyard in Italy, using the repurposed hull of a former military ship.

Offering a high-end luxury product, the intimate, all-suite vessel sports a sophisticated décor, with rich fabrics and furnishings.

In 2019, it received several enhancements as part of a two-week drydock in France. The work included the redesign of public areas, such as the Navigator Lounge and the Prime 7 steakhouse – which received new artwork, finishings and furniture.

The ship’s suites were also upgraded, with new closets that feature more chests and drawers for additional storage space. Other changes included new plush carpeting to all the accommodations, as well as fresh upholstery and refinished teak wood on the balconies.

The Seven Seas Navigator is the fourth ship to resume service for Regent Seven Seas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The luxury company first welcomed guests back in September 2021, with the new Seven Seas Splendor.

Two other vessels – the Seven Seas Explorer and the Seven Seas Mariner – followed later, offering cruises in Europe, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean.