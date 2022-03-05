Carnival Ecstasy Welcomes Guests for Farewell Season

Resuming service for Carnival Cruise Line after a two-year hiatus, the Carnival Ecstasy is kicking off its farewell season today.

The Fantasy-class vessel is also marking Carnival’s return to Mobile, offering a series of four- and five-night cruises from the homeport.

On its return cruise, the ship is sailing to Cozumel – where it will spend one entire night docked – as part of a five-night voyage.

With itineraries that also sail to other Mexican ports and the Western Caribbean, the Alabama program has departures scheduled through Oct. 10 – when the Ecstasy departs on its last commercial cruise for Carnival.

According to a recent announcement, the vessel – and its sister Carnival Sensation – are the next to be retired by cruise operator. A buyer has not been named.

Currently the oldest vessel in Carnival’s fleet, the Carnival Ecstasy originally entered service in 1991. Second in a series of eight ships known as the Fantasy Class, the 2,040-guest ship was last refurbished in late 2019.

During the renovation, it received a Bonsai Sushi Express eatery, a new video arcade, a new Dreams Studio photo venue, and general upgrades to its retail shops.

The two-week-long drydock also included routine maintenance throughout the vessel as well as the replacement of carpeting, tile work and furniture as needed, according to a statement issued by Carnival at the time.

Previously, in 2017, the Ecstasy received most of the company’s most recent food, beverage and entertainment concepts, including Guy's Burger Joint, RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, Alchemy Bar, BlueIguana Tequila Bar and more.

Other highlights of the ship include a resort-style tropical-themed main pool area, a WaterWorks Park and a Serenity adults-only retreat.

The Ecstasy is the first of three ships reentering service for Carnival through the end of the month.

On Mar. 7, the Carnival Spirit is welcoming the guests back, offering short cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Jacksonville.

A few days later, on Mar. 12, the Carnival Paradise also joins the active fleet, kicking off a program of four- and five-night itineraries from Tampa.

Currently, 19 ships are sailing for Carnival again, including the new Mardi Gras, which entered service in July