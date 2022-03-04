San Diego

Disney Cruise Line to Ease Face Mask Requirements

Disney Wonder

Disney Cruise Line will ease face mask requirements onboard its fleet of ships starting on sailings from March 11 that originate from a U.S. port of departure.

"For sailings beginning March 11, 2022, face coverings on Disney Cruise Line will become optional in most indoor locations throughout our ships," the company said, in a letter sent to guests. 

"Guests ages 2 and up, including those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will still be required to wear face coverings in the Walt Disney Theatre."

Guests under five years old who are ineligible to be vaccinated will be required to wear face masks in youth activity spaces. Disney said it recommends these guests wear a face mask in all other indoor locations.

 

