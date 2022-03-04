Whitewater West

Holland America Line Makes Baltic Itinerary Changes

Nieuw Statendam

In light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Holland America Line is modifying six cruise itineraries that were originally scheduled to visit Russian ports this year, the company said.

"We stand for peace and our thoughts are with those who are in harm’s way," the company said, in a press release. 

Replacement ports vary by itinerary, and the five sailings that would have visited Saint Petersburg, Russia, will instead call on Baltic ports such as Riga, Latvia; Klaipeda, Lithuania; and Visby, Sweden, while also adding an overnight stay in Stockholm, Sweden.

The cruise that was scheduled to visit Vladivostok, Russia, will instead visit Busan (Pusan), South Korea.

Booked guests and their travel advisors will receive notice of the changes as soon as that process is complete.

