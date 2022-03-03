Aurora Expeditions Launches 2023 Arctic and Global Season

Aurora Expeditions has today launched its 2023 Arctic and Global season and accompanying 2022-2023 brochure, featuring several new itineraries including a dedicated UK voyage, and exploration of an entirely new region.

Aurora Expeditions’ new Arctic & Global season features seven new and innovative itineraries, including the Jewels of Coastal United Kingdom, discovering some of the destination’s most historically significant and wildlife-rich locations such as Fowey, Cornwall, The Isles of Scilly and the Pembrokeshire Islands of Skomer, Skokholm and Grassholm.

The new season also marks the company’s first expedition to the Islands of the Atlantic, including Cape Verde, the Canary Islands and the Azores, while other new highlight itineraries include the Northern Lights Explorer, offering opportunities to witness the Aurora Borealis, and Across the Arctic Circle, combining three unique worlds on one unforgettable journey from Scotland to Norway.

“We are thrilled to launch our 2023 Arctic & Global season, featuring many returning favorites, as well as fantastic new itineraries and destinations that showcase our continued dedication to exploring the wildest and most remote reaches of the planet,” said Hayley Peacock-Gower, CMO of Aurora Expeditions.



“We are especially delighted to add the Jewels of Coastal UK and the Islands of the Atlantic to our expeditions for the new season, with both voyages offering a mix of exceptional wildlife encounters, rich culture and history,” added Peacock-Gower.

“The new Jewels of Coastal UK itinerary marks Aurora’s first visit to England – amongst several other UK destinations – and is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to the market, offering local travellers the opportunity for a no-fly cruise exploring some of the UK’s most unique locations, such as the lesser-known Lundy Island in the Bristol Channel,” commented Jos Dewing, Aurora Expeditions’ Managing Director UK, who helped develop the itinerary in collaboration with Aurora’s product team.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming our valued trade partners on board for ship visits while the ship is in the region,” added Dewing.

“We have pioneered exploration for more than 30 years, and discovery is in our DNA. We look forward to bringing out the adventurer in each of our guests across our upcoming voyages, whilst deepening their connections to the natural world via our comprehensive activities, our participative Citizen Science projects, and time spent with our highly acclaimed and knowledgeable Expedition Team," continued Peacock-Gower.

“As part of Aurora’s ongoing commitment to responsible, respectful travel, our new brochure also details our Sustainability In Action programme, which includes our 100% Carbon Neutral certification and associated conservation projects, as well as a preview of our Citizen Science Programme, which we are excited to launch across our voyages in 2022.”