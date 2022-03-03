Princess Cruises Inks NBA Deal for Custom Medallions

A new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and NBA and WNBA Properties means basketball fans can now show off their favorite NBA and WNBA teams during their MedallionClass vacation, according to a press release.

The addition of the NBA/WNBA customizations gives guests more than 175 Medallion options to show off their personalities on their Princess MedallionClass cruise across a variety of categories including celebrations, birthstones, destination landmarks, domestic pets, traveler flags, zodiac signs, and more.

Customizations are $5 and are ordered pre-cruise through the MedallionClass app.

The new agreement recently was celebrated onboard the Enchanted Princess in Ft. Lauderdale and the Majestic Princess in Los Angeles with Miami Heat Mascot Burnie and Los Angeles Sparks Mascot Sparky shooting hoops with Princess officers.

Princess MedallionClass vacations deliver the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising, thanks to the Medallion, a quarter-sized, wearable device, that enables everything from contactless payment on board and in select destinations to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship.