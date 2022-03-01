Ritz-Carlton Debut Pushed Back Again, Now August

Citing ongoing supply chain and labor challenges created by COVID-19, and the impact on construction operations, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will reschedule its inaugural voyage. Evrima, the first yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, will now set sail on August 6, 2022 from Athens (Piraeus), Greece.

“Like many in manufacturing, we have experienced significant impact from COVID-19 variants as it relates to labor and supply chain disruptions, and we have had to reevaluate the timing of our first voyage,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We continue to make significant progress on EVRIMA and look forward to welcoming guests onboard this summer. We thank our guests for their support as we continue to navigate an evolving global landscape.”

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is personally reaching out to impacted guests and their travel agents. Guests impacted by this schedule change may choose to reschedule their voyage to an available itinerary in 2022, 2023 or 2024, or discuss reimbursement options through The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.