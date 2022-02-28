MedCruise Offers its Help to Ukraine and Black Sea Region

The President of the MedCruise Association, Figen Ayan, stated in a press release that the association stands by Ukraine and Black Sea region and is offering its help to Black Sea members.

“We, as the MedCruise Association, are in regular and active communication and dialogue with our SVP, VP and Board Members and are closely monitoring the deeply sad situation in Ukraine,” said Ayan.

“We are in touch with the executives of the Port of Odessa and we are in close contact with our Black Sea members too to relay the message that MedCruise Family is there for them in case of need. Our priority is to make sure that our friends in Ukraine and Black Sea region are safe and secure, while hoping and praying for peace to be restored and the war to be over the soonest,” added Ayan.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with Ukraine and the Black Sea region,” she said.