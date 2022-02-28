Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Dream Cruises to Suspend Singapore Sailings

World Dream

The final ship operating for Genting Cruise Lines will stop cruising on March 2 as the World Dream's operations will be suspended according to Singapore Cruise Society, which cited "challenging circumstances."

Genting was not able to secure additional financing to run the ship from Singapore, which was among the first big cruise ships back in service and the first to resume sailing in Asia in late 2020.

Next up, court-appointed liquidators are now poised to take over. Assets from Dream Cruises, Star Cruises and Crystal Cruises are expected to be sold off to pay creditors. 

Guests are advised to submit a refund claim together with their booking confirmation and payment records to the liquidators at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

