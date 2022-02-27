Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Russia Calls for 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled all of its calls into Saint Petersburg, Russia, this summer season.
It impacts called aboard the Dawn, Getaway and new Prima on their Baltic itineraries, according to a statement sent to travel partners and booked guests. Replacement ports are set to be announced soon.
Norwegian Dawn:
- June 20, 2022
- July 20, 2022
- August 16, 2022
- July 2, 2022
- July 28, 2022
- July 11, 2022
- August 7, 2022
Norwegian Getaway:
- May 18, 2022
- June 14, 2022
- July 11, 2022
- August 7, 2022
- September 3, 2022
- September 30, 2022
- May 27, 2022
- June 23, 2022
- July 20, 2022
- August 16, 2022
- September 12, 2022
- October 9, 2022
- June 5, 2022
- July 2, 2022
- July 29, 2022
- August 25, 2022
- September 21, 2022
Norwegian Prima:
- September 3, 2022