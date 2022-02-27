Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Russia Calls for 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled all of its calls into Saint Petersburg, Russia, this summer season.

It impacts called aboard the Dawn, Getaway and new Prima on their Baltic itineraries, according to a statement sent to travel partners and booked guests. Replacement ports are set to be announced soon.

Norwegian Dawn:

June 20, 2022

July 20, 2022

August 16, 2022

July 2, 2022

July 28, 2022

July 11, 2022

August 7, 2022

Norwegian Getaway:

May 18, 2022

June 14, 2022

July 11, 2022

August 7, 2022

September 3, 2022

September 30, 2022​​​​​

May 27, 2022

June 23, 2022

July 20, 2022

August 16, 2022

September 12, 2022

October 9, 2022

June 5, 2022

July 2, 2022

July 29, 2022

August 25, 2022

September 21, 2022

Norwegian Prima: