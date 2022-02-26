ALMACO Supplies Guest and Crew Areas for New Swan Hellenic Ship

ALMACO has supplied guest and crew areas to the new SH Minerva, which set sail on her inaugural voyage for Swan Hellenic on Dec. 27.

According to a press release, ALMACO oversaw the design, procurement, and construction of all passenger cabins, crew cabins and crew public areas.

The project was performed at Helsinki Shipyard in Finland where the ship was built

“It has been great to work with Helsinki Shipyard and Swan Hellenic on this project,” said Esko Ryyppö, project manager in charge of the Vega series project at ALMACO.

He continued: “The project got off to a good start in April 2020 and was completed in 1.5 years. We were expecting challenges due to the unstable market situation and took extra precautions to ensure the project was a success. Thanks to the great co-operation with Helsinki Shipyard and Swan Hellenic we were able to deliver the project successfully.”

The company said the new ship offers its guests 76 cabins including six suites.

All cabins are spacious and allow in-room dining with an ocean view. The interior has an elegant ”Scandi-luxe” Chic design.