VDRJ Honorary Award Goes to Hurtigruten Group CEO

Hurtigruten Group has announced that CEO Daniel Skjeldam is the winner of the 2022 Honorary Award from the Association of German Travel Journalists (VDRJ) as a result for his “outstanding achievements” in tourism industry, with emphasis on his efforts towards sustainability.

Rüdiger Edelmann, Chairman of the VDRJ said: "The Honorary Award pays tribute to companies and personalities in the travel industry who not only talk but take action. Hurtigruten Group and Daniel Skjeldam are excellent examples of this. He has implemented environmental protection and sustainability at an early stage, quickly and consistently and is a role model for sustainable change.”

Since taking the helm in 2012, Skjeldam contributed to sustainability of the tourism industry by stopping the use of heavy fuel oil and plastic on its ships and, according to a press release, has overseen the launch of the world’s first battery hybrid ships.

“It’s a huge honor to accept this award on behalf of Hurtigruten Group. We live in an increasingly fragile planet, and we are more committed than ever to delivering the most unique, sustainable travel experiences for our guests. We will continue to be a catalyst for change in the travel industry not only for our guests but for the communities we visit, and we look forward to welcoming even more German guests as they explore across Hurtigruten Group’s portfolio of products,” said Skjeldam.

Franz Neumeier, travel journalist and publisher of the cruise guide cruisetricks.de, noted the impact that Skjeldam and Hurtigruten Group have had on environmental protection and sustainability: "Hurtigruten Group has been a pioneer in the cruise industry on many issues. Daniel Skjeldam takes a very clear public stance, criticizing his own industry, sometimes harshly, and regularly calling on legislators and competitors for more commitment to environmental protection and sustainability in cruising. Hurtigruten Group shows how sustainable and environmentally friendly cruise tourism is possible."