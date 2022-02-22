Lindblad Thinking About Additional Ships

“It’s fair to say that we are constantly on the lookout for ways to increase capacity that are strategically aligned with what we think is the special sauce for Lindblad around size of ship and the types of expeditions that we can run,” said Dolf Berle, CEO, speaking on the company’s fourth quarter and year end earnings call.

Berle said the company was in active conversations with a number of entities who have ships available.

And building on the strengths of the recently launched National Geographic Endurance and Resolution, more new ships could also be on the way.

“We do have an interest in in thinking hard about going forward with additional ships. But at this point we're not placing that order,” Berle noted.

In addition to the company’s recent two Polar newbuilds, the Endurance and Resolution, it also built two 100-guest coastal vessels, the Quest and Venture. Last year Lindblad also acquire the Crystal Esprit which will be refurbished for service in the Galapagos.