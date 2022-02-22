MHA Reveals Speaker and Panel Lineup for Upcoming Event

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has revealed the lineup for its state of the industry panel at its upcoming conference and trade show in Orlando, Florida, running form March 6-8.

The MHA brings together cruise line decision makers from food and beverage, hotel and other procurement areas with relevant vendors in a trade show and conference format over three days.

The 37th annual event kicks off Sunday evening, March 6, with an opening cocktail reception.

Monday morning features an event breakfast, opening introduction and state of the industry panel followed by two days of trade show activities.

The state of the industry panel will be a key part of the agenda, where industry leaders and purchasing executives will come together in person with topics including procurement trends, supply chain challenges and how they work with the vendor community.

Speakers: