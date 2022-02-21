Atlas Performs First Legal Antarctica Wedding

Atlas Ocean Voyages performed the first official wedding on Antarctica on Feb. 18, which, according to a press release, was officiated by a British Antarctic Territory-registered Marriage Officer.

Furthermore, four more weddings and three vow renewals have been performed on the World Navigator as part of the Happy Ever Atlas wedding package.

“We are happy to perform the very first official weddings in Antarctica, not just ceremonial as often happens,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages prides ourselves in delivering luxury adventures in remote and captivating destinations and Happy Ever Atlas is perhaps the most adventurous destination-wedding experience to date. We are glad to make this most unique wedding experiences for our guests.” Aliberti added.

The Happy Ever Atlas wedding package includes an official U.K. wedding license recognized by the United States government, wedding reception, bachelorette and bachelor parties, wedding cake, digital photo package, welcome itinerary and giftbag, custom nuptial announcements and Thank You cards.

The World Navigator is getting ready for its summer 2022 season as it will cruise the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland and The Arctic, Central and South America in the autumn and return to Antarctica for her winter 2022-2023 season.