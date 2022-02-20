Mask Requirement Dropped for Vaccinated Guests on Royal Caribbean

Face masks are soon to be optional for fully vaccinated guests sailing from the U.S. on cruise ships from Royal Caribbean International.

The cruise line made changes to its Healthy Sail Center section of its website following the news it will participate in the CDC's new voluntary program for cruise ships,.

The mask mandate becomes optional on sailings from the U.S. and Puerto Rico on Feb. 25.

The company said it expects unvaccinated children to continue wearing masks indoors and in crowded settings. Masks are required for all children while at the Adventure Ocean youth program. Guests under 2 do not have to wear a mask at any time.

Masks are also optional at the company's private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Labadee. Royal Caribbean said that at other ports, guests are advised to follow local regulations. Masks should also be worn at the cruise terminal during the boarding and screening process, as well as during disembarkation. Guests under 2 do not have to wear a mask at any time.

As for sailings in Europe, which are set to start this spring, Royal Caribbean said it has yet to determine its health and safety protocols for cruises in that region, with news coming soon.