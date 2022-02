Costa Cruises: 2022 Deployment Breakdown

Costa Cruises recently detailed a full restart plan. The new program includes the company’s entire 12-ship fleet welcoming guests back by mid-2022.

While most of the capacity will be concentrated in the Western Mediterranean – where Costa plans to operate its two biggest and newest ships, the Costa Toscana and the Costa Smeralda – the Italy-based brand is also offering cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Asia.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment.

Western Mediterranean

Costa Toscana

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2021

Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Valencia (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Four to seven nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, Spain and France

Sailing Season: March 5 to November 20

Costa Firenze

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,232

Built: 2020

Homeports: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Four to seven nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy (including Sardinia and Sicily), Spain and France

Sailing Season: April 7 to November 24

Costa Smeralda

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2019

Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy (including Sicily), Spain and France

Sailing Season: May 7 to December 31

Costa Diadema

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,700

Built: 2014

Homeports: Savona (Italy), Barcelona (Spain) and Marseille (France)

Length: Four to 14 nights

Itineraries: Short cruises in the Western Mediterranean, in addition to longer sailings to Portugal, Gibraltar, Greece, Sicily, Turkey and more

Sailing Season: May 5; September 21 to October 23

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012

Built: 2012

Homeports: Savona (Italy); Barcelona and Valencia (Spain); Lisbon (Portugal) and Marseille (France)

Length: 11 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic, visiting Portugal, Gibraltar, Italy, France and Spain

Sailing Season: October 5 to November 24

Costa Favolosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012

Built: 2011

Homeports: Savona (Italy); Barcelona, Tarragona and Valencia (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Three to 11 nights

Itineraries: Short cruises in the Western Mediterranean visiting Spain, Italy and France, followed by 11-night cruises to Italy, Spain, Gibraltar, France and Morocco in October and November

Sailing Season: April 10 to May 12; October 9 to November 7

Costa Pacifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2009

Homeports: Savona (Italy), Marseille (France) and Barcelona (Italy)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Two-week cruises visiting Italy, Spain, France, Morocco, Portugal, the Canary Islands and Madeira, in addition to short cruises in the Western Mediterranean

Sailing Season: September 30 to November 29

Costa Luminosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2009

Homeports: Genoa (Italy), Barcelona (Spain) and Marseille (France)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy (including Sicily), Malta, France and Spain

Sailing Season: November 13 to December 31

Costa Fortuna

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,720

Built: 2003

Homeports: Savona (Italy); Tarragona and Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short Western Mediterranean cruises visiting Spain, Italy and France

Sailing Season: September 24 to November 17

Eastern Mediterranean

Costa Venezia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,232

Built: 2019

Homeports: Istanbul (Turkey)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Two different week-long itineraries visiting Greece and Turkey

Sailing Season: May 1 to November 13

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2010

Homeports: Venice (Italy)

Length: Four to seven nights

Itineraries: Greek Island, Italy, Croatia and Montenegro featuring visits to Bari, Split, Santorini, Mykonos and more

Sailing Season: April 20 to December 30

Costa Pacifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000

Built: 2009

Homeports: Bari (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long itinerary visiting Greek Islands, Malta and Sicily

Sailing Season: June 4 to September 17

Costa Luminosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2009

Homeports: Trieste (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long itinerary visiting Greece, Croatia, Italy and Montenegro

Sailing Season: June 4 to October 29

Northern Europe

Costa Diadema

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,700

Built: 2014

Homeports: Kiel (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords

Sailing Season: May 27 to September 3

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012

Built: 2012

Homeports: Kiel (Germany)

Length: 10 to 12 nights

Itineraries: Baltic and Norway (including Cape North)

Sailing Season: June 9 to September 13

Costa Favolosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,012

Built: 2011

Homeports: Stockholm (Sweden)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Baltic with visits to Helsinki, St. Petersburg and Tallinn

Sailing Season: May 28 to September 17

Costa Fortuna

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,720

Built: 2003

Homeports: Ijmuiden and Amsterdam (Netherlands); and Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: 11 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Iceland, Norwegian Fjords, British Islands and more

Sailing Season: June 12 to August 28

Asia

Costa Serena

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2007

Homeports: TBD

Length: TBD

Itineraries: Local program in Asia

Sailing Season: Summer 2022