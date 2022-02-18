Lindblad Expeditions Appoints Alex Schultz to the Board of Directors

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has announced that its board of directors has appointed Alex Schultz as a new independent director.

With the appointment of Schultz, the Lindblad Expeditions Board will increase from nine to 10 directors, eight of whom are independent, according to a press release.

Schultz currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Analytics for Meta, formerly Facebook, where he leads consumer marketing and product analytics globally. Throughout his career with Meta, he has “pioneered the integration of product and direct response marketing,” according to Lindblad.

He has also been responsible for “some of the largest, most effective online direct response campaigns, which have resulted in application user growth,” the cruise line said.

In addition, through his role as executive sponsor of Meta’s LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group, Schultz has helped advance LGBTQ+ community-based product initiatives.

Mark D. Ein and Sven-Olof Lindblad, co-chairs of the board, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alex as a new independent director to the Lindblad Expeditions Board. Alex is an extraordinarily accomplished executive with a nearly two-decade track record of executing effective, data-driven marketing campaigns that drive growth. He is one of the best in his field, and we are excited to bring this deep marketing expertise to our team as we continue to capture the robust demand for experiential travel to our remarkable destinations amongst both new and loyal guests.”

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Lindblad Expeditions and a member of the board, Dolf Berle, said that it was an “exciting time for our company given the significant market opportunity in front of us.”

“Alex’s proven ability to meaningfully and successfully engage with target audiences via social media will be highly valuable to us as we further the work we have underway to make greater connections to new and existing guests through the delivery of targeted content across all our communications platforms. Alex is a zealous traveler who has long been a fan of the Lindblad Expeditions experience and brands. We look forward to benefiting from his passion for worldwide travel and his deep digital marketing expertise as a member of our Board going forward,” Berle said.

Schultz said he was “honored” to join the board of a “mission-driven company like Lindblad Expeditions.”

“A great business that cares for the experience of the traveler and advocates for the natural world. I’m also a fan, having traveled with them I know firsthand that they create an extraordinary expedition experience. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to continue engaging with and growing the Lindblad Expeditions community and building on the Company’s reputation as a global leader in adventure travel,” he noted.