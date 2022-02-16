Viking Marks First Voyages to Antarctica

Viking Octantis

Viking has marked the introduction of the Viking Octantis into Antarctica for its first voyages.

The company is now in the expedition market, and will have welcomed a second identical expedition ship by year's end, as well as two new identical ocean ships, new Viking Longships in Europe and the new purpose-built vessels for the Nile, Mekong and Mississippi rivers.

Viking Octantis

“When we started Viking 25 years ago, we wanted to do things differently—and since then, our mission has resonated with curious travelers. This week alone our guests are enjoying voyages north of the Arctic Circle and south to the Antarctic Peninsula—as well as to many great destinations in between,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Antarctica has always inspired the most intrepid explorers; for many, visiting the ‘White Continent’ is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With the arrival of the Viking Octantis, we are offering our guests the opportunity to explore this unique part of the world in comfort and in the most responsible way possible.”

Viking Octantis

The Viking Octantis will spend the Austral summer in Antarctica, before traveling north to be named in April 2022 in New York City by her ceremonial godmother, Liv Arnesen.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

MHA

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

AB InBev

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide