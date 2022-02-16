21 Cruise Ships Set to Sail in Black Sea in 2022

Twenty one cruise ships from 16 brands are set to operate in the Black Sea in 2022, according to Cruise Industry News data.

Astoria Grande has the most capacity in the region, homeporting in Sochi with the ex-AIDAcara and targeting the Russian source market.

Similarly, Russian state-owned Black Sea Cruises (Rosmorport) also sails seasonally in the Black Sea, targeting Russian guests on the Prince Vladimir.

As for the mainstream cruise brands targeting North American and European guests, Azamara has three ships that will dip into the region, while Phoenix Reisen will have two ships in the Black Sea.

The region is known to command high ticket prices and strong shore excursion revenue.

Other key lines with significant capacity in the Black Sea include TUI, Silversea, Regent and Oceania.

Key Operators / Black Sea 2022 Cruise Capacity: