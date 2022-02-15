City Experiences Launches New Shorex Provider, Venture Ashore

City Experiences has announced the launch of Venture Ashore, an independent cruise excursions provider.

According to a press release, Venture Ashore delivers curated experiences led by professional guides for cruise travelers. Its cruising excursions are offered in 111 countries and counting, with departures from over 500 ports of call worldwide featuring over 5,000 individual tours.

Venture Ashore is the newest addition to the City Experiences portfolio of brands. It is backed by Hornblower Group, supporting the company’s overall business strategy in becoming a global transportation and experiences leader.

“We are thrilled to launch Venture Ashore and share with travelers our collection of tour offerings that will fully immerse you in the sites, sounds, tastes, passions and cultures in cruise destinations around the globe by creating personal connections and one-of-a-kind encounters,” said Rinat Glinert, chief operating officer, Venture Ashore. “We are all about building a community of like-minded travelers through developing unparalleled guest experiences that will create lifetime memories. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly adventure, a bespoke private tour, or a fun way to explore a port of call with new friends, Venture Ashore has something for everyone.”

Venture Ashore offers a wide range of tours for different groups, interests and budgets. Parties of 12 or more can take advantage of a dedicated groups service, with a team of personal specialists to support the experience from start to finish.

Venture Ashore also offers extensive private tours and features small group tours, varying by destination and demand, accommodating up to 25 people or as few as six.

According to the press release, Venture Ashore also provides “flexibility and generous policies” such as full refunds provided up to 24 hours prior to the excursion, 24/7 customer service and a “back-to-ship” guarantee.

Venture Ashore also includes a newly created “Essential Collection,” a compilation of curated global tours that offer experiences ranging from culinary encounters to walking experiences to "maximize" time ashore.

The newly formed company will leverage City Experiences’ in-house developed operating system, Anchor, to deliver end-to-end experiences featuring new trip planner tools for guests as well as a portal for enhanced functionality including group tools, access to reports, new marketing tools and ability to secure U.S. bookings with a deposit for travel agents looking to support their clients.

City Experiences represents a diverse portfolio of water- and land-based experiences in various travel destinations worldwide, offering locals and tourists a broad range of global experiences.

Hornblower Group includes a portfolio of brands spanning a 100-year history of creating guest experiences. Today, the company’s footprint spans 111 countries and territories, and 125 U.S. cities, with more than 18 million guests served annually across offerings including water and land-based experiences, overnight cruise experiences, and ferry and transportation services.