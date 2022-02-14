Webinar on Further HVAC Improvements

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise ship in a fjord (Photo: Adobe Stock)

GF Piping Systems and FORESHIP are offering a 40-minute webinar to demonstrate that HVAC applications on crise ships offer potential for further improvement.  The two companies conducted a study comparing a baseline steel piping system with pre-insulated polyethylene pipes in an air-conditioning cooled water system.

GF Piping Systems’ Roberto Chiesa, head of business development, and Julian Backes, head of sales and marine EMEA, along with FORESHIP’s Teemu Tanninen, senior energy specialist, will discuss how the pre-insulated piping system COOL-FIT impacts the energy use of AC chilled water systems onboard and its effect on cruise vessels’ fuel consumption.  

The webinar is offered on March 8 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm CET and on March 9 from 8:30 to 9:30 am CET.

Registration: https://www.gfps.com/com/en/about-us/events/2022/energyefficiencywebinar.html

