100 Cruise Ship Calls in 2022 for La Gomera

The Port of San Sebastian de La Gomera, managed by the Port Authority of Santa Cruz de Tenerifeanticipates roughly 100 calls from 15 different cruise ship brands in 2022, according to a press release.

The port said that La Gomera is an exclusive location with lots of surprises in store for cruise guests, including the UNESCO-listed Garajonay National Park and two beaches only 100 meters from the port.

Statistics from all Tenerife Ports-managed ports demonstrate the post-pandemic rebound, and in certain circumstances, even more cruises than in 2019.

For example, new bollards are being put in several ports. There are also new Yokohama cruise ship fenders installed at La Gomera.