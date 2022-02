Norwegian Cruise Line Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

Norwegian Cruise Line will have its complete fleet in service for summer 2022 cruise season, highlighted by the new Norwegian Prima which debuts in Europe.

She is one of eight company ships set to sail in Europe, while five are poised to operate in Alaska.

Norwegian is offering a strong season in the Northeast, with four vessels sailing to Bermuda, and Canada/New England.

The brand will also maintain its year-round presence in the Caribbean and Hawaii.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment. Here’s the complete breakdown:

Europe

Norwegian Prima

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300

Built: 2022

Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Reykjavik (Iceland), Copenhagen (Denmark) and more

Length: Eight to ten nights

Itineraries: Northern Europe – Iceland, Baltic, Norway and Russia

Sailing Season: August 17 to September 13

Norwegian Escape

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2015

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean - Greek Islands, Italy, Malta, Croatia and more

Sailing Season: May 11 to October 21

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2014

Homeports: Copenhagen (Denmark) and Southampton (England)

Length: Nine to 12 nights

Itineraries: Northern Europe – Baltic visiting Germany, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Norway, France and more, in addition to selected sailings to the British Islands and the Mediterranean

Sailing Season: May 8 to November 15

Norwegian Epic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2010

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy), Barcelona (Spain) and Haifa (Israel)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Week-long Western Mediterranean cruises visiting France, Spain and Italy, followed by longer Greek Islands, Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Land sailing in October and November

Sailing Season: April 20 to November 26

Norwegian GemCapacity

(at 100% Occupancy): 2,430

Built: 2007

Homeports: Civitavecchia and Trieste (Italy)

Length: Five to nine nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean – Greek Islands, the Adriatic and more

Sailing Season: May 9 to November 6

Norwegian Jade

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2006

Homeports: Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)

Length: Seven to nine nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean – Greek Islands, Holy Land, Cyprus, Turkey and more

Sailing Season: March 30 to November 6

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,200

Built: 2002

Homeports: Southampton (England), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Northern Europe visiting the British Islands, the Baltic and more, followed by a short fall season in the Mediterranean and Greek Islands

Sailing Season: May 14 to October 25

Norwegian Star

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,200

Built: 2001

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Trieste (Italy), Southampton (England), Reykjavik (Iceland), Copenhagen (Denmark), Piraeus (Greece) and more

Length: Nine to 12 nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean, Northern and Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland, Norway and more

Sailing Season: April 3 to November 16

Alaska

Norwegian Encore

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2019

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria

Sailing Season: May 8 to October 16

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2018

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Victoria and more

Sailing Season: April 23 to October 15

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2005

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Seaward (United States)

Length: Seven to ten nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw cruises visiting Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway and more

Sailing Season: April 22 to October 10

Norwegian Sun

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2001

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Five to nine nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting Ketchikan, Glacier Bay, Victoria, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway and more

Sailing Season: May 5 to October 6

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1999

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Five to 11 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Victoria, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Haines, Vancouver and more

Sailing Season: June 29 to September 21

Bermuda, Canada and New England

Norwegian Prima

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300

Built: 2022

Homeports: New York City (United States)

Length: Five to 12 nights

Itineraries: Bermuda, followed by a repositioning cruise to Galveston via Southern Caribbean

Sailing Season: October 5 to October 15

Norwegian Joy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2017

Homeports: New York City (United States)

Length: Five to ten nights

Itineraries: Bermuda, Virginia, Florida, Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean, Canada and New England

Sailing Season: April 26 to November 26

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2013

Homeports: New York City (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Canada and New England featuring visits to Bar Harbor, Newport, Halifax, St. John and more

Sailing Season: August 21 to October 30

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2006

Homeports: Boston (United States) and Quebec City (Canada)

Length: Four to seven nights

Itineraries: Bermuda, Canada and New England

Sailing Season: April 4 to November 11

Caribbean and Bahamas

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2013

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Five to seven nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: April 26 to August 14

Norwegian Sky

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1999

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Five to nine nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, in addition to longer Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries in May, August, September, October and November

Sailing Season: Year-round

Hawaii

Pride of America

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2005

Homeports: Honolulu (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili

Sailing Season: Year-round