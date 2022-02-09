Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Says Sales Returned to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said that it has enjoyed a successful January, with sales returning to pre-pandemic levels across its small-ship ocean fleet.

The strong start to 2022 was reflected in new bookings across Fred. Olsen’s 2022 and 2023 program currently on sale, with last minute bookings for late winter and early spring proving “particularly popular,” the cruise line said.

This follows the introduction of Fred. Olsen’s Travel Ready Service, launched in December, under which the line will take care of paperwork such as the Passenger Locator Forms and NHS vaccination letters. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines also offers risk-free deposits on all new bookings for sailings in 2022, meaning guests can move their deposit to any other cruise within 12 months of their original sailing, with no transfer fees, so long as they let Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines know before the final balance has been paid.

“The New Year has brought with it a fresh wave of optimism for overseas travel. The success of our cruise sale shows that people are looking ahead to their next holiday now more than ever - there is real confidence in the market again, and this is being reflected in our bookings,” said Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Peter Deer.

“We have had great feedback on our Travel Ready Service, which provides additional peace of mind for those looking to explore again in 2022, and teamed with a relaxation of restrictions by our UK Government has really helped to stimulate new bookings … This is a really great start to the year, and we are looking forward to a successful season of cruising as we sail into the summer months and beyond,” Deer added.