Carnival Corp. to Drydock 28 Ships in First Half of 2022

The drydock and refurbishment market is hot for the start of 2022 as operators take the opportunity to do updates and necessary work before ships get back to full operational status, according to the 2022 Drydock and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

Carnival Corporation is leading the way, as it expects to drydock 28 ships or approximately around one-third of its fleet during the first half of the year.

Holland America Line’s Noordam is drydocking at the Grand Bahama Shipyard this month and will see work taking place below the waterline, along with a full hull blast and painting. Guests can look forward to ADA updates onboard, public space updates, new carpet and furniture reupholstery.

Along this month, the Zaandam and Volendam are expected to drydock in Spain for Holland America Line, while the Carnival Glory was in the Grand Bahamas Shipyard in January.

Other company drydockings including a trio of Princess ships as the Coral and Island Princesses drydocked in Navantia in January, while the Diamond Princess saw its refurbishment take place in Marseille.

Next up and notable is the Carnival Breeze which will be refurbished in Navantia in March.

