Disney Wish Delivery Pushed Back Six Weeks

The introduction of the new Disney Wish has been pushed back six weeks, with the company citing delays at Meyer Werft.

"The shipyard has notified us that despite their very best efforts, they will need more time to finish our ship in part due to the pandemic and particularly the arrival of the Omicron variant in Germany at a critical point in the process," said a letter sent to guests from Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line.

The new maiden voyage date is July 14, 2022. The company is said to be reaching out to booked guests to help them reschedule.

While it's true, we are shifting the timing a bit our teams are making incredible strides. This ship is going to be everything, Absolutely everything we envisioned, a majestic new member of our family, complementing our other ships while bringing to life incredible new spaces, experiences and entertainment," Malzoum said in a video sent to booked passengers.

"During my visits to the shipyard, I've been absolutely amazed by the innovation and ingenuity our teams are bringing to their work. The future is bright indeed. And you will see a whole new dimension of Disney magic when the Disney Wish launches.," he said.