Scenic Makes First Submarine Dive in South Georgian Waters in 40 Years

Scenic has announced that it’s “made history” with the first submersible dive on South Georgia Islands in 40 years, since the 1982 Falklands War.

According to a press release, the Scenic Eclipse’s six-guest submarine, Scenic Neptune, took guests on an underwater exploration in Stomness, South Georgia on Jan. 31.

The historic moment – which aimed to increase guest knowledge and awareness of the region’s delicate eco-system – took place during the 20-day Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands voyage which departed Ushuaia, Argentina on Jan. 17, 2022.

Scenic said that it is the first commercial operator to be granted permission to dive submersibles on the islands after working closely with the authorities.

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting this historic moment since the application process began over more than years ago. After working closely with the authorities to gain permission, we’d like to thank them for placing their trust in us to operate these dives. Seeing our plans become a reality and being able to offer our guests this incredible experience unrivaled by any other cruise line is an incredible moment for our team. As a brand, we are used to raising the bar, having only two years ago became the first operator to fly helicopters and partake in commercial submarine dives in Antarctica. Our Scenic team has worked tirelessly to make this happen and we’re grateful for their continued dedication and passion that allows us to provide our guests with a truly unique and unforgettable experience,” said Captain James Griffiths, director of marine operations.

Jason Flesher, Expedition Operations Manager, who led the first dive said that It was an “extraordinary experience” to be onboard the Scenic Neptune’s maiden submarine dive in South Georgia.

“(It was) a moment that both myself and our guests will remember for a lifetime. To personally accompany our very first guests was truly remarkable. We witnessed a diversity of rich marine life unlike anywhere else in the world, including bioluminescent jellyfish, Pelagic Antarctic Krill and a vast array of marine benthic fauna,” Flesher said.

According to the press release, select 2022-2023 Antarctica season itineraries offer up to 20 percent savings.

The 2023-24 season will see the company have both discovery yachts, the Eclipse I and II, in Antarctica, and will also be offering fly and cruise options. Guests booking sailings on a 2023-24 Antarctica season cruise can save up to 20 percent on selected suites when paying for their cruise in full 12 months prior to departure.

Scenic’s discovery yachts accommodate 228 guests (200 guests in polar regions) and feature a 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio and butler service. The up-to 20-member, onboard discovery team educates guests, provides expert lectures and guidance, and ensures a safe journey.