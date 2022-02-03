Windstar Cruises Hires New Director of Revenue Planning

Windstar Cruises has hired Cristienne (Cris) De Souza as the small ship cruise line’s director of revenue planning.

The new position reports to Windstar’s Vice President of Revenue and Itinerary Planning Kristin Badgett and is based in Miami, Florida, which is Windstar’s official new headquarters beginning June of 2022, according to a press release.

De Souza will work with Badgett to determine strategy and implement pricing for the Windstar fleet, including all six yachts.

She will collaborate closely with Windstar’s parent company, Xanterra Travel Collection, to review strategies for achieving optimal pricing on all of Windstar’s itineraries and for all onboard amenities.

She also will assist with analytics and recommendations on new deployment for future Windstar sailing destinations and offerings.

Most recently De Souza was head of business development at Advance Your Reach. Before that, she was vice president of sales and marketing at Nexion Travel Group. Other notable positions/employers throughout her career include director of national account sales and marketing at Ama Waterways; 14 years at Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd, including roles as director of national accounts for Celebrity and Azamara and senior revenue management analyst; and a financial analyst with Coca-Cola Enterprises.

De Souza holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree of business administration from Florida Atlantic University, as well as a master of liberal arts in sustainability and environmental management from Harvard University. She is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese and is a three-time national barefoot waterski champion who was once ranked 8th in the world.