Emerald Yacht Cruises to Homeport in Qatar

Qatar Tourism today announced a partnership with Emerald Cruises,which will see the brand sailing from Doha starting in January 2023.

The Emerald Azzurra will offer a seven-night, eight-day itineraries from Doha, with stops at Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Khasab, Oman; Fujairah, UAE; Zighy Bay, Oman; and Dubai and vice versa.

Pre and post cruise tours are available where guests can opt for a three-day package to explore the sites and culture of Qatar.

The news comes as construction continues on the new Grand Cruise Terminal located in central Doha, near the Museum of Islamic Art and Souq Waqif.

The terminal will have the capacity to host two megaships and will offer various attractions, including an aquarium and art gallery, according to a press release.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “In line with the national strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, we are expanding our tourism value proposition and are excited to welcome travellers from around the world to experience the best of Qatari hospitality both on sea and land. The new itineraries launching with Emerald Cruises are another step towards achieving this vision.

“Qatar has an incredible range of hotels, restaurants, activities and cultural landmarks which can be enjoyed pre and post the cruise, allowing guests the freedom to explore Qatar at their leisure. We welcome travellers from around the world to experience our beautiful country and the best of the Middle East, all in one easily accessible place.”

Rob Voss, COO, Scenic Group, which includes Emerald Cruises, commented: “We are delighted to be taking our new superyacht, Emerald Azzurra to Qatar’s vibrant city of Doha next winter. In partnership with Qatar Tourism our guests will experience first-hand and in luxury yachting style the immersive beauty and hospitality The Gulf region and specifically Qatar has to offer. It will be magical.”