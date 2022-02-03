Queen Mary 2 Will Host the 2022 Literature Festival at Sea

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 ship will host the Literature Festival at Sea organized by The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival and The Times programming team later this year.

The line-up includes Ian Rankin, Bernardine Evaristo, Mary Beard, Richard Osman, and Alexander McCall Smith.

The authors will talk about their life and discuss their work. They will also advise The Times journalists on how they can write better.

"I am beyond excited to travel, speak and engage with guests at a literary festival on the high seas. I am sure there will be plenty of wonderful distractions, but the pleasures of being literally away from it all with a chance to discuss bookish things… what could be better?" said Mary Beard, one of Britain's most famous Classicists and English scholars.

"Cunard is delighted to once again host a dazzling line-up of acclaimed literary talent who will headline our 2022 Literature Festival at sea. Our guests will truly relish this second-to-none ocean travel experience as they sail with these renowned authors amidst the elegance and style of our flagship, Queen Mary 2." said Jamie Paiko, the vice president of Cunard North America.

The seven-night Transatlantic Crossing will cost $1,039 per passenger, and leaves New York for Southampton on Dec. 3 2022.