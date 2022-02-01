Princess Expands Contactless MedallionPay Shoreside

Princess Cruises laid out today the many advantages it guests will have also ashore using its Medallion Pay system.

Princess guests now have contactless purchase options ashore that eliminates the need to carry cash or credit cards. Guests can use the medallion in participating shoreside businesses to pay for shopping, food, drinks and more. A number of merchants are said to have signed up in ports of call in the Caribbean, Mexican Riveria and Alaska.

During its inaugural year, guest will also receive 7 percent back on shoreside purchases from the cruise line in the form of onboard credit or future cruise credit, according to John Padgett, president of Princess.

Padgett said that MedallionPay is applicable to any participating off-the-ship merchant or retail operation and that Princess has the ability to scale it up on a global basis.

“The Medallion is fool proof and water proof; your wallet is not,” he said, pointing out the convenience and safety aspects with guests being able to leave their cash and credit cards aboard the ship.

So far, MedallionPay is currently available in St. Thomas, Cabo San Lucas, Cozumel and Puerto Vallarta, including more than 65 retailers from restaurants, bars, souvenir stores, and jewelers to museums and excursion operators.

Small and large retailers can participate, according to Princess, with no setup or monthly fee, or long-term contracts and the software is free to use. However, there is a transaction fee for participating merchants.