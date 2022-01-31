American Queen Voyages Extends Wave Season Offer

American Queen Voyages has announced the launch of its 10th-anniversary savings offer.

According to a press release, the new promotion offers guests an additional 10 percent off its Winter Savings Event pricing for select sailings booked by Feb. 28, 2022.

Eligible sailings in 2022 include Memphis to St. Louis on the American Duchess, Detroit to Montréal on the Ocean Navigator and Vancouver to Sitka on the Ocean Victory.

“We have seen tremendous interest from guests ready to deeply discover America now, less-complicated and without uncertainty, across our rivers, lakes and oceans and expedition experiences,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of American Queen Voyages, we wish to thank our loyal guests and those new to us with additional savings to travel in 2022.”

In addition to newly announced savings, American Queen Voyages is also adding four Lower Mississippi River itineraries on the American Queen to kick off the summer season. The nine-day itineraries will sail between Memphis and New Orleans with departures June 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2022.

Ports of call include Cleveland (Terrene Landing), Vicksburg, Natchez, St. Francisville, Baton Rouge and Nottoway. Per guest fares begin at $2,599 when booked by Feb. 28, 2022.

“Throughout our 10-year history Lower Mississippi River itineraries have attracted cruisers new to paddlewheelers to discover U.S. river cruising for the first time,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman, American Queen Voyages. “We look forward to rolling out these additional sailings and are confident they will fill quickly with such high demand.”