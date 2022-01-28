Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Location and Status: January Update

As 2022 starts, most of Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet is operating with passengers. While some vessels still await their return to service, 18 ships are operating commercially.

Cruise Industry News has tracked the location and status of every Carnival ship as of Jan. 28, 2021:

Carnival Celebration

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Turku, Finland

The Carnival Celebration is currently being built in Turku, Finland. The vessel, which recently got its iconic winged funnel, is set to welcome its first guests in November.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The new Mardi Gras is presently offering week-long cruises from Port Canaveral. The 2020-built vessel sails an alternating schedule of Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Carnival Panorama is offering seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera out of Long Beach every Saturday. The ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon recently resumed cruise service from Miami after an emergency drydock in Italy. The vessel is now offering a program of six- and eight-night cruises to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Vista – the first ship to resume service for Carnival – has been sailing with guests since July 2021. At present, it is sailing from Galveston, offering week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Breeze is another Carnival ship sailing from Galveston. It currently offers four- and five-night cruises to Mexico. In February, the ship’s itineraries include visits to Cozumel, Progreso and Costa Maya.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Magic offers six- and eight-night Eastern Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral. The vessel – which is now sporting Carnival’s new blue and red livery – sails to popular destinations like Grand Turk (Turks and Caicos), San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Oranjestad (Aruba).

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Dream is presently cruising in the Western Caribbean. The Galveston-based ship offers six- and eight-night cruises that visit Mexico, Belize, the Bahamas and more.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Doha, Qatar

The Carnival Splendor recently sailed to Qatar after spending several months docked in Dubai. At present, the Australia-based vessel is anchored off Doha.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Freedom is offering a series of six- and eight-night Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises from Miami.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

After a two-year hiatus, the Carnival Liberty recently relaunched its year-round schedule of short cruises departing from Port Canaveral. The vessel is now offering three- and four-night cruises to popular destinations like Nassau, Princess Cays and Bimini.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Valor is offering short cruises to Mexico departing from New Orleans. Ranging from four to five nights, the cruises feature stops in Progreso and Cozumel.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Carnival Miracle is offering cruises from the Port of Long Beach. The ship’s program includes three- and four-night voyages to Baja Mexico, in addition to longer sailings to the Mexican Riviera and Hawaii.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Freeport, Bahamas

The Carnival Glory is currently docked at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport. The New Orleans-based vessel is set to resume service on Feb. 6.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

The Carnival Conquest resumed service in December and is now offering short cruises from the PortMiami to the Western and Eastern Caribbean, as well as to the Bahamas.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Legend is presently offering a series of seven-night cruises to the Bahamas. Sailing from Baltimore, the vessel calls in Freeport, Nassau, Princess Cays and Half Moon Cay before returning to Maryland.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Pride departs Tampa every week for six- and eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Panama Canal.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Doha, Qatar

The Carnival Spirit is currently spending the operational pause anchored off Doha, Qatar, with its Australia-based cruises cancelled until May. The vessel was previously docked in Dubai.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Radiance is in Long Beach today to start yet another short cruise to Baja Mexico. After resuming service in December, the vessel has been sailing a program of three- and four-night cruises to popular destinations in the region, like Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sunrise is offering short cruises departing from Miami. The ship’s program includes sailings to the Bahamas, in addition to Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation was the first Fantasy-class ship to resume service when it welcomed guests back in October for a series of short cruises out of Port Canaveral. The Elation sails to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Florida Coast

The Carnival Paradise recently visited Port Canaveral for a technical call and is set to resume service in March.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sunshine resumed service in December after emerging from a drydock in late 2021. The former Carnival Destiny is now offering a series of cruises from Charleston.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sensation recently visited Miami and is now awaiting service resumption in the Bahamas.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Miami, Florida

The Carnival Ecstasy is currently visiting Miami for a technical call. Its service resumption is currently scheduled for March,