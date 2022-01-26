Tarragona

AIDAmira to Leave Fleet, AIDAsol Joins AIDA Selection Program

AIDAsol

AIDA Cruises, Carnival Corporation's German brand, announced on Wednesday that the AIDAmira is leaving the fleet by March and the AIDAsol will join its popular AIDA Selection program.

The AIDAsol will become the first Sphinx-class ship to embark on a world cruise as part of the AIDA Selection program, offering longer cruises, exclusive shore excursions and more time in port.

Highlights of this 117-day adventure leaving in October include the circumnavigation of Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope, destinations such as the Avenue of Glaciers, Tierra del Fuego, Mauritius, Cape Town and New Year's Eve in Sydney.

Other highlights of the AIDA Selection program include traveling to the Lofoten Islands with the AIDAbella, and visiting the Arctic Circle with the AIDAluna.

The AIDAblu will offer experiences on voyages to Mauritius, Seychelles and Madagascar.

The program is complemented by new sailings with the AIDAvita and AIDAaura, which will provide new programs 2022 with their routes to the Scottish Islands or to the archipelago off the Swedish coast.

