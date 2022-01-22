Tarragona

Dream Cruises Booking Engine Goes Offline

Explorer Dream

Dream Cruises appeared to have taken its booking engine offline as of Saturday morning as no future sailings were listed or bookable.

Parent company Genting Hong Kong warned earlier in the week it would run out of cash, with sister brand Crystal Cruises also recently suspending operations. 

Genting did say it intended to operate its flagship Dream Cruises brand, a premium cruise line targeting Asian passengers.

The company had its full fleet of three ships in service to start the year.

The World Dream was sailing short cruises from Singapore, the Genting Dream was sailing from Hong Kong, and the Explorer Dream was also in revenue service in Taiwan.

 

