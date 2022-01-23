Costa and AIDA Cancel Some Middle East Cruises

Costa Cruises has cancelled the new two sailings on the Costa Firenze, which is homeporting in Dubai. This follows the news that AIDA has done the same with the AIDAbella.

In a statement sent to media, Costa cited pandemic situation and wanting to be able to offer its guests the best possible standards of service, experience and safety.

The ship is next slated to sail from Dubai on Feb. 5.

With the news that the Firezne won't be sailing until February, and issues in South America, the only two Costa ships current in service are the Luminosa and Deliziosa.

The Deliziosa is in the Caribbean, offering Eastern and Southern Caribbean sailings from La Romana and Santo Domingo.

The Luminosa is serving the company in Europe, sailing roundtrip Western Mediterranean cruises from Savona.






