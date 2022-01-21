Arrest Warrant Issued for Crystal Symphony

The Crystal Cruises saga may just be starting as a Miami court has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Crystal Symphony.

Peninsula Petroleum Far East Pte. Ltd. filed a lawsuit in Miami earlier this week against the Crystal Symphony, Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises for what it says are unpaid fuel bills.

The unpaid fuel on the Crystal Serenity dates back to late 2021, according to the supplier. The filing also claims that Star Cruises has not paid various fuel bills dating back to 2017.

Total claims are $1.2 million against the Crystal Symphony, $2.1 million against Crystal Cruises, and $1.3 million against Star Cruises.

The fuel supplier is asking the court to arrest the vessel to secure payment.

On Thursday, United States Distrcit Judge Darrin P. Gayles, ordered that the court issue a warrant for the arrest of the Symphony.

The ship was set to dock in Miami this weekend but is instead ending its current sailing out of U.S. waters in the Bahamas.

Global Maritime Security has been appointed to oversee the arrest of the vessel.